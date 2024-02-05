Mattern Capital Management LLC Sells 2,194 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Mattern Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000.

QUAL traded up $2.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $154.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,876,796 shares. The stock has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.77. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

