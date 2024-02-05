Mattern Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,582 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,582 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $5,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.07.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE SJM traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.63. 103,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,518. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $107.33 and a one year high of $159.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7,066.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

