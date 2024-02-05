Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $103.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CPT. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.88.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.12. 149,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,527. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $82.81 and a 52-week high of $124.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.59 and a 200-day moving average of $98.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $387.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $962,752.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,283,641.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Camden Property Trust news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $962,752.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,283,641.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total transaction of $3,765,361.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,237,705.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,920. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $384,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,021,000 after acquiring an additional 15,851 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 306,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,416,000 after purchasing an additional 20,622 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 166,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 3,054.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 28,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 27,337 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

