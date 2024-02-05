4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.31% from the stock’s previous close.

FDMT has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

NASDAQ:FDMT traded up $16.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,444,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,644. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.32. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $35.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 2.63.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.43. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 436.30% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 million. Equities analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Kirn sold 5,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $104,863.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,151,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,192,745.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Kirn sold 5,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $104,863.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,151,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,192,745.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 540,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $10,546,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,247,914 shares in the company, valued at $82,961,760.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 586,428 shares of company stock valued at $11,478,330 in the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 44.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

