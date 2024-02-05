Image Resources NL (ASX:IMA) Insider Acquires A$61,000.00 in Stock

Image Resources NL (ASX:IMA – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Mutz purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$61,000.00 ($40,397.35).

Patrick Mutz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Image Resources alerts:

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Patrick Mutz sold 909,248 shares of Image Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.13), for a total transaction of A$177,303.36 ($117,419.44).

Image Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66.

About Image Resources

Image Resources NL operates as a mineral sands mining company in Western Australia. The company holds 100% interests in the Boonanarring and Atlas Mineral Sands Project, which are located in North Perth Basin in Western Australia. It also holds 100% interests in the Hyperion and Helene projects located to the north of Atlas; the Bidaminna project located to the north of Perth; and the Eneabba Tenements and McCalls Mineral Sands projects located in the north Perth Basin.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Image Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Image Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.