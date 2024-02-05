Timken (NYSE:TKR) Issues Earnings Results

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Timken had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Timken updated its FY24 guidance to $5.80-6.20 EPS.

Timken Stock Down 6.3 %

NYSE:TKR opened at $80.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.73. Timken has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $95.08.

Get Timken alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $370,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,578,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Timken

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in Timken during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in Timken during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Timken during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Timken by 7,913.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TKR

About Timken

(Get Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.