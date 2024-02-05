Janney Capital Management LLC Acquires 647 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,563,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 93,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,888,000 after acquiring an additional 36,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 78,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GTLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.88 per share, with a total value of $50,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at $149,337.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chart Industries news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.44 per share, with a total value of $67,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,310 shares in the company, valued at $982,756.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Cichocki bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.88 per share, with a total value of $50,752.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,337.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $117.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.44 and a 12 month high of $184.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.43.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

