Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Position Increased by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth approximately $2,578,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth approximately $3,125,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3,472.0% in the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,598,000 after buying an additional 124,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 16.0% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 15,956,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,901,000 after buying an additional 2,204,338 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ACGL opened at $83.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $90.65.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.43.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

