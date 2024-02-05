AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie Sells 132,200 Shares

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 132,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.77, for a total transaction of C$1,027,194.00.

AGF Management Stock Down 1.0 %

AGF.B stock traded down C$0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting C$7.62. 6,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,739. The stock has a market cap of C$486.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.75. AGF Management Limited has a 1 year low of C$6.30 and a 1 year high of C$9.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on AGF Management from C$9.25 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.20.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

