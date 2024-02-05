Archer Investment Corp Buys 62 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 52.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,385,127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,226,006,000 after acquiring an additional 510,953 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 184.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,195,000 after acquiring an additional 355,824 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $94,414,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $52,004,000. Institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

DIA opened at $384.75 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $314.97 and a 1-year high of $387.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.01.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

