Mattern Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $6,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Xylem in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Xylem by 49.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,997,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XYL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Xylem from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.20.

Xylem Price Performance

NYSE:XYL traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,281. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.77 and a 200-day moving average of $102.73.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.10%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

