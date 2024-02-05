Mattern Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,138 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Commerce Bancshares worth $6,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 13.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 155,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,573,000 after acquiring an additional 18,816 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $1,586,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 25.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 61.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 42,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 23.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 34,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBSH has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $49.00 to $46.67 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,181,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,239,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $40,055.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,294.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,181,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,239,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,445 shares of company stock worth $1,261,945 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of CBSH traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.50. 27,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,643. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.27. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.91 and a 1 year high of $64.74.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.34 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.75%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Stories

