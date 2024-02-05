Westwood Wealth Management Has $375,000 Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Westwood Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings in Block were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Block by 89.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Block in the first quarter worth $31,000. Tobam lifted its position in Block by 885.7% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Block by 38.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Block by 1,571.4% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Block Trading Down 2.8 %

SQ stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,475,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,881,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.67. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $84.29.

Insider Transactions at Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $228,465.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,432,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $228,465.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,432,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roelof Botha purchased 15,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.99 per share, for a total transaction of $778,209.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 517,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,372,690.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 534,234 shares of company stock worth $27,185,614 and sold 33,302 shares worth $2,258,303. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SQ. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.87.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Block

About Block

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.