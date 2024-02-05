3,810 Shares in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Bought by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Axonics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Axonics by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Axonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Axonics by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axonics Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of AXNX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.68. The company had a trading volume of 142,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,300. Axonics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.59 and a 1-year high of $69.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AXNX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Axonics from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. CL King reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price (down previously from $73.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axonics news, insider Karen Noblett sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $59,787.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,758. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $2,381,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,791,682.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Noblett sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $59,787.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,069,704 in the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

