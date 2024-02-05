3,810 Shares in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Bought by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Axonics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Axonics by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Axonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Axonics by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Axonics Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of AXNX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.68. The company had a trading volume of 142,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,300. Axonics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.59 and a 1-year high of $69.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.48.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Research Report on AXNX
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Axonics news, insider Karen Noblett sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $59,787.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,758. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $2,381,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,791,682.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Noblett sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $59,787.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,069,704 in the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Axonics Company Profile
Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Axonics
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- McDonald’s stock serves up a buy-the-dip opportunity
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock: An explosive 342% YTD surge
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Verizon, Walgreens, 3M: 3 high-yield Dow stocks to buy now?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.