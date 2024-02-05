Archer Investment Corp Purchases 2,005 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,263 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 308.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $22.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average is $23.87.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 290.91%.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $350,567.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

