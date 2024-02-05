Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Holdings Increased by Claris Advisors LLC MO

Claris Advisors LLC MO grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $5,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

DFAS stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.05. 30,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,456. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $60.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.67 and a 200-day moving average of $54.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

