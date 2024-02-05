Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Shares Bought by Claris Advisors LLC MO

Claris Advisors LLC MO boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,514 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Claris Advisors LLC MO owned about 0.28% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 43.1% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $107,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of DISV stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.26. The company had a trading volume of 295,713 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.41.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

