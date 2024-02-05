Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Stock Holdings Increased by Claris Advisors LLC MO

Claris Advisors LLC MO lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 0.8% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Claris Advisors LLC MO owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAE. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2,870.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 12,668,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,934,000 after buying an additional 12,242,269 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,453,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,747,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,256,000 after buying an additional 981,491 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $21,258,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,486,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,571,000 after buying an additional 907,557 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.26. The stock had a trading volume of 133,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,448. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $24.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.06.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.