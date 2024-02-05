Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Acquired by Claris Advisors LLC MO

Claris Advisors LLC MO grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up 8.6% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Claris Advisors LLC MO owned 0.16% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $13,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000.

Shares of DFUV traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.22. 52,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,430. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.15. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $37.87.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

