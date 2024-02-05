Fairfield University Has $55.31 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fairfield University lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 49.1% of Fairfield University’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Fairfield University’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $55,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $452.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,081,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,261,278. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.76 and a 12 month high of $455.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $434.48 and its 200 day moving average is $414.93.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.