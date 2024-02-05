Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Position Increased by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions makes up about 1.3% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $8,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BR. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BR. StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $3,647,441.16. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,221.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $775,014.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,084.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $3,647,441.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,221.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,909 shares of company stock worth $8,003,375. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BR stock traded down $4.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $196.78. The company had a trading volume of 67,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,305. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.97 and a 12 month high of $210.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.28 and its 200 day moving average is $186.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 10.82%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.75%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

