Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Increased by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,919 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 1.3% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Comcast by 94.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.21. 2,184,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,225,131. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.96. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.18%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.95.

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

