Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Acquired by Claris Advisors LLC MO

Claris Advisors LLC MO boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,605 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 111,650.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,278,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,566,914,000 after purchasing an additional 93,195,002 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 20.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,078,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,260,000 after purchasing an additional 527,244 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 76.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 471,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,043,000 after purchasing an additional 205,229 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 14.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,604,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,749,000 after purchasing an additional 199,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 216.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 152,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

EFSC traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.62. The company had a trading volume of 14,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.00. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12-month low of $32.97 and a 12-month high of $56.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.04.

Enterprise Financial Services Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Financial Services

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $94,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 232,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,472,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

