Claris Advisors LLC MO Has $397,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Claris Advisors LLC MO increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 0.3% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $13,092,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 21,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 194,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.37. 2,363,719 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.92.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

