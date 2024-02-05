Mattern Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the quarter. Brown & Brown makes up approximately 1.5% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $9,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at about $438,906,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1,427.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 0.5 %

BRO stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.34. 49,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.21. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.82 and a 1-year high of $79.99.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.70.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

