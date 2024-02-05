Mattern Capital Management LLC Buys 2,556 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $7,020,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $151,788. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $4,844,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,602.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $7,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,658 shares of company stock worth $42,921,732 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $158.28. The stock had a trading volume of 843,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,226,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.66. The stock has a market cap of $372.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $135.83 and a 1-year high of $159.60.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

