Mattern Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 66.9% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% in the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% in the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 36,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 650.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after buying an additional 14,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $126,000. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.22.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW stock traded down $5.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $304.75. 123,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,861. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.26. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $205.43 and a 1-year high of $314.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $78.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

