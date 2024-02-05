Mattern Capital Management LLC Buys 3,153 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.3% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.31.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD traded down $4.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $352.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,575. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $362.96. The firm has a market cap of $351.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.68.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

