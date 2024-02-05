Rosenblatt Securities Raises Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Price Target to $200.00

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $192.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CBOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays upgraded Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $189.00 to $204.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.22.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 1.1 %

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $182.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.13. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 94.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,918.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cboe Global Markets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,764,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,015,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,280,000 after buying an additional 618,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,428,000 after acquiring an additional 608,728 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 833,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,639,000 after purchasing an additional 550,867 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 15.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,206,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,728,000 after acquiring an additional 289,048 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.