Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,190 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 97,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 132,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $34.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $26.86 and a 1-year high of $34.39.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.