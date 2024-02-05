Barclays Raises Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $224.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $215.00 to $224.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 12.52% from the company’s previous close.

ITW has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.60.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $256.06 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $217.06 and a 52 week high of $267.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 293.5% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after buying an additional 21,730 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.3% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 11,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 44.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 73,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after purchasing an additional 22,701 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 14,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.