Spinnaker Trust Buys 84 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of VUG stock opened at $329.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $310.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.86. The company has a market capitalization of $107.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $224.00 and a 12-month high of $330.12.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

