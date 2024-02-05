Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $2.34 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,657 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $94.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.09. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $109.10.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3101 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

