Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 3,158 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,935,000 after buying an additional 128,187,856 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,789,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,440,000 after buying an additional 1,388,705 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,236,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,471,000 after buying an additional 769,964 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,797,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,511,000 after buying an additional 383,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,548,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,062,000 after buying an additional 34,197 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFG opened at $97.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

