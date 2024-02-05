Argent Trust Co Sells 1,784 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Argent Trust Co reduced its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in Waste Management by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Down 0.0 %

WM stock opened at $188.13 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $188.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.56. The firm has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on WM shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,441. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,257.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,833 shares of company stock valued at $9,750,104. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.