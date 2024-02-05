SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,972,000. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 289,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,692,000 after purchasing an additional 23,204 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD opened at $186.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.50 and its 200-day moving average is $182.47. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.19 and a twelve month high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

