Argent Trust Co Acquires 91 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 2,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 28,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,099 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 56,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,355,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,355,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total transaction of $1,417,936.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,407,250.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,911 shares of company stock worth $8,884,428 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $929.74.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN opened at $945.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $886.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $834.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.80 and a 1-year high of $973.99. The company has a market cap of $102.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 39.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

