Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.00-$10.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUM. Stephens lowered their price target on Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Humana from $465.00 to $413.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $513.85.

Get Humana alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Humana

Humana Stock Performance

HUM opened at $378.87 on Monday. Humana has a 12-month low of $342.69 and a 12-month high of $541.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $447.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $474.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Humana by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,708,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,776,072,000 after buying an additional 25,832 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,082,060,000 after buying an additional 16,692 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Humana by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,804,000 after purchasing an additional 290,865 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $690,516,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $421,332,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.