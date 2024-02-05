NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 113,218 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 3,771.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,218 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $10,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $495,973,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,672,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,597,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,663,000 after buying an additional 3,102,119 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after buying an additional 1,660,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,042,000 after buying an additional 1,293,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on DFS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.94.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $107.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $122.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.95. The company has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

