Northeast Investment Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,953 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Shell were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Shell by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,275,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,405,215,000 after buying an additional 402,896 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 2.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,907,928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,322,801,000 after buying an additional 492,066 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $677,739,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Down 0.5 %

SHEL stock opened at $62.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Shell plc has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $68.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.14.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHEL. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,031.33.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

