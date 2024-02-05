First Eagle Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,380,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,390 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $7,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 31.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 87,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 81,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 22.4% in the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 28,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 24.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 26,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the period. 2.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LYG shares. Bank of America downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.29.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.08 on Monday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2.16.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

