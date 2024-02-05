Northeast Investment Management Buys New Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Northeast Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% during the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OXY. Wolfe Research cut Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,200,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $181,005,183.45. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 238,533,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,489,051,837.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 8,720,708 shares of company stock valued at $505,766,000. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $56.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.44. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.12 and a 12 month high of $67.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

