Northeast Investment Management Buys 1,630 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.5% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 23,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 11,876 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 30,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 30,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 15,303 shares during the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NVO opened at $115.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.02. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $67.66 and a 52-week high of $116.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Articles

