Argent Trust Co Sells 212 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Argent Trust Co lessened its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,862 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.7% during the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 5.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,431 shares of company stock worth $2,015,326. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

D.R. Horton stock opened at $145.59 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.05 and a 52 week high of $157.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.65.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

