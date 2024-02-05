Argent Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,939,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,768,127,000 after purchasing an additional 127,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,498,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $779,244,000 after purchasing an additional 121,752 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,401,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $590,763,000 after purchasing an additional 28,491 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after purchasing an additional 539,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,285,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,286,000 after purchasing an additional 95,153 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $214.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.76. The firm has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $215.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRV

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total transaction of $2,247,050.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,026,117.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total transaction of $2,247,050.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,026,117.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,364 shares of company stock valued at $12,168,559 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.