Argent Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,908 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.95.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total transaction of $1,692,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,609,517.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total value of $1,692,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,609,517.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 299,228 shares of company stock worth $24,593,271. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $86.29 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.96. The firm has a market cap of $95.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.24. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.76 and a fifty-two week high of $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.32%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

