Argent Trust Co Has $2.46 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $631,922,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 87,332.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,738,000 after buying an additional 7,502,751 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,223,000 after buying an additional 5,180,027 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Citigroup by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,285,000 after buying an additional 3,986,558 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on C shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.62.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $55.05 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $57.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

