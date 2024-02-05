Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Purchased by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management grew its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $21,011,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 66.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,275,000 after purchasing an additional 164,395 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 885,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,595,000 after purchasing an additional 90,113 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,741,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,944,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

BATS ESGV opened at $88.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.91.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

