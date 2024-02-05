3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 27,377 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 17.3% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

3M Price Performance

MMM stock opened at $94.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $117.26.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.51%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

