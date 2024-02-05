Argent Trust Co Grows Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Argent Trust Co grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,775 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.05, for a total value of $4,275,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,656,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,690,118.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.12, for a total transaction of $2,831,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,104,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.05, for a total transaction of $4,275,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,656,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,690,118.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,383,178 shares of company stock valued at $362,709,825 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $285.50 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.65 and a twelve month high of $289.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.62, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $293.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.64.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

